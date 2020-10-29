Score a new electric toothbrush in Amazon’s Gold Box sale from $26 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (95% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Aquasonic whitening electric toothbrushes. The AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush is now down to $26 shipped. Regularly $37 or so, today’s offer is $11 or 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. It might not say Philips or Oral-B on it, but it’s also an Amazon best-seller with 17,000 4+ star reviews. This bundle includes eight extra brush heads — far more than you get with the big brands — alongside the vibration timers, four brushing modes, and the travel case. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box electric toothbrush sale for additional options from $26 including alternate colorways, 2-packs, and more. Otherwise, just score a pair of Oral-B Pulsar 3D White Advanced Vivid Soft Toothbrushes for under $10 Prime shipped and call it a day.

While we are talking personal care deals, go head over to our attest shaver roundup for deals on the popular Philips OneBlade and more starting from $30.

More on AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush:

40,000 VPM SMART TOOTHBRUSH – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

