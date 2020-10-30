iPhone SE owners can nab an Apple Silicone Case for $24.50 (New low), more from $28

Amazon is offering the Apple Silicone Case for iPhone SE in White for $24.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is the first time we’ve seen it drop below $35. Matched at Best Buy. If you’re rocking Apple’s latest iPhone SE, this case is a great way to fashionably protect it. It “fits snugly” and still allows you to easily control volume and side buttons. The inside features a soft microfiber lining to prevent scratching and its silicone exterior boasts a “silky, soft touch finish.” Check out our hands-on review. Continue reading to find more iPhone accessories on sale.

More iPhone accessory deals:

And that’s not all, today’s batch of smartphone accessory deals have a bunch of other notable discounts worth peeking at. A great example includes the Speck Presidio iPhone 11 Pro Case at $9. For comparison, it typically sells for closer to $15. Another notable discount involves the Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker for $32. I recently snagged this speaker and love that it wields USB-C connectivity.

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone SE features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone SE, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.

A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone.

On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

