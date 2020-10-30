Coleman’s portable butane/propane stove boils water in minutes for under $10 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Peak 1 Butane/Propane Stove for $15.60 $9.83 Prime shipped. You’d normally pay closer to $20 for this stove, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who loves to go camping, keeping this stove in your backpack is a must. It runs off Coleman’s butane/propane mix and provides up to 10,000 BTU of heating power. You’re able to fit up to a 6-inch pan here, and Coleman claims that it can boil water in under 3.5-minutes. Plus, it folds up quite compact and weighs only 6.7-ounces, making it super simple to keep with you at all times. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Update 10/27 @ 6:47 PM: Amazon is offering the Nostalgia Electronics Indoor S’mores Maker for $17.01 Prime shipped. For comparison, today’s deal is around 15% off and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in months. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Update 10/27 @ 2:56 PM: Amazon is offering the S’more to Love Roasting Reel for $10.50 Prime shipped. Down from its up to $15 going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? The REDCAMP Portable Mini Camping Grill is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Coming in at $13 Prime shipped, what you’ll do with this is place it over a campfire to grill or cook while on-the-go. It folds flat, taking up almost no space when you go to pack it.

Something else everyone should have when camping is a quality cooler. Well, Coleman’s 42-can model offers 36-hour ice retention. Right now, it’s on sale for $40 shipped from its regular $50 going rate. This saves you 20% and gives you the ability to keep drinks, food, and more cold while on-the-go.

Coleman Peak 1 Butane/Propane Stove features:

Perfect flow technology provides consistent performance, even in extreme conditions

Perfect heat technology for more efficient cooking with less fuel

Powerful burner boils 1 litre of water in 3.25 min (10,000 total btu’s of cooking power)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!