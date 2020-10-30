Columbia’s Fall Web Specials are 60% off from $14: Jackets, boots, more

Columbia’s Fall Web Specials are currently 60% off when you apply promo code FALL60 at checkout. This is a great way to update your fall and winter outwear with deals on jackets, pullovers, boots, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s SH/FT Waterproof Hiking Boots that are marked down to $60. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. This style would be a perfect gift idea for the holiday season and you can choose from four color options. They also have a cushioned insole to promote traction and have a unique outsole that helps to grip the ground and give you traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to Columbia’s Holiday Gifting List here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

