Today's Android app deals + freebies: OK Golf, The Room, Evoland 2, more

It’s Thursday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android app deals. And there’s a whole lot of them today. From the popular Bad North to OK Golf, Dandara, and Cultist Simulator, there are a series of top-tier games and apps on sale right now. You’ll also find price drops on The Room series, Evoland 2, Minesweeper Genius, and much more down below. Hit the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Our Android hardware offers are headlined by today’s Gold Box Android handset sale with up to $400+ off Motorola, Sony, and Samsung models. But you’ll also want to check out these ongoing offers on Pixel 4a, LG’s G8X ThinQ Smartphone, and today’s deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6. On the wearable side of things, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 went on sale today just before we saw the Google Assistant-equipped Lenovo Smart Clock Essential drop to $25. Then head over to this morning’s accessories roundup and the Amazon mophie sale for all of your charging gear needs. 

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $10, Evil Within 2 $5, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama. Enjoy a moment of zen while you play a round of golf immersed in the calming sounds of nature. Unlock new courses and secret areas and challenge yourself with different game modes.

