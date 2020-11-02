TCL’s latest Android smartphones matching all-time lows from $210 (Save up to $70)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $450, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. TCL’s latest smartphone brings flagship caliber features like a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and 64MP quad camera array to a more affordable price point. There’s also an in-screen fingerprint reader, expandable microSD storage, and more. We found it to offer a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our review, which is even more true with today’s deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, TCL’s Amazon store has the unlocked 10 Pro 128GB Android Smartphone for $209.99 with the on-page coupon. You’re saving $40 here while discounting the price to match our previous mention as well as the all-time low. Here you’ll enjoy a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, expandable microSD card storage, and a similar quad-sensor camera array as the lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we noted that you’ll be “pleasantly surprised at just how good the TCL 10L is” in our hands-on review.

We’re also still tracking Pixel 4a at just $5 per month, but you’ll want to check out this $450 discount on LG’s G8X ThinQ Smartphone, as well. Plus, all of the best app and game deals are live right here.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!