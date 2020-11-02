TCL’s latest Android smartphones matching all-time lows from $210 (Save up to $70)

-
AmazonAndroidTCL
From $210

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $450, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. TCL’s latest smartphone brings flagship caliber features like a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and 64MP quad camera array to a more affordable price point. There’s also an in-screen fingerprint reader, expandable microSD storage, and more. We found it to offer a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our review, which is even more true with today’s deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, TCL’s Amazon store has the unlocked 10 Pro 128GB Android Smartphone for $209.99 with the on-page coupon. You’re saving $40 here while discounting the price to match our previous mention as well as the all-time low. Here you’ll enjoy a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, expandable microSD card storage, and a similar quad-sensor camera array as the lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we noted that you’ll be “pleasantly surprised at just how good the TCL 10L is” in our hands-on review.

We’re also still tracking Pixel 4a at just $5 per month, but you’ll want to check out this $450 discount on LG’s G8X ThinQ Smartphone, as well. Plus, all of the best app and game deals are live right here.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

TCL

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C charge...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$200 off

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra return to Amazon lows from $800 + Galaxy S20 FE at $599

From $599 Learn More
Reg. $119

Turn your favorite brew into delicious draft with this beer tap, now $80 (Reg. $119)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More
60% off

The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Reigns, Danganronpa 2, Gunslugs, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $90

Razer’s high-end Mamba Elite gaming mouse hits Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $90)

$50 Learn More
$149 off

Segway’s Kickscooter Max can hit 18MPH speeds at an all-time low of $149 off

$650 Learn More
Reg. $129

Simplify cooking with Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Nano: $90 (Reg. $129)

$90 Learn More