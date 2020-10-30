It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. We still have a series of top-notch titles on sale down below, including OK Golf, The Room series, Dandara, and much more, but for now it’s on to today’s fresh new price drops. Highlights of today’s collection include titles such as Day by Day Organizer PRO, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, Spirit Roots, Reminder PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s most notable Android app deals.

While handset deals on the Pixel 4a and LG’s G8X ThinQ Smartphone are still live alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6, this morning we saw the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at $100 off. The Lenovo Smart Display 7 dropped down to $60 today to join this ongoing offer on the Google Assistant-equipped Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. We have quite a notable collection of accessories today from Tile item trackers and Beats Pro headphones to a host of wireless charging gear in today’s Gold Box. Not to mention everything you’ll find in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Day by Day is a planning application designed to fully implement Google Calendar and Google Tasks as an all-in-one Android application. With its help you can plan your future schedule using any Android device and this schedule will be available for all your phones and tablets connected to Internet. The app allows you to create events, tie them to a certain start/end time and set due date. An event can be postponed if needed. When creating an event you are prompted to set a reminder which will keep you informed of your schedule.

