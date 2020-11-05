Today’s best game deals: Spelunky 2 $16, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Spelunky 2 on PS4 for $15.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20, this is the first notable discount we have tracked since the sequel to the beloved indie game released back in September. With support for 4-player online (local or not) via PS Plus, this one is described as the “greatly-expanded sequel to the original roguelike platformer.” It features “branching paths and multi-layered levels” adding an entirely new experience to the original 2D platforming. Spelunky 2 is currently only available on PS4 and PC, with an Xbox version expected at some point in the future. But be sure to head below for additional deals on Sonic Mania, Celeste, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Assassin’s Creed titles, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, Cat Quest II, and much more.

