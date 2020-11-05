Today’s best game deals: Spelunky 2 $16, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Spelunky 2 on PS4 for $15.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20, this is the first notable discount we have tracked since the sequel to the beloved indie game released back in September. With support for 4-player online (local or not) via PS Plus, this one is described as the “greatly-expanded sequel to the original roguelike platformer.” It features “branching paths and multi-layered levels” adding an entirely new experience to the original 2D platforming. Spelunky 2 is currently only available on PS4 and PC, with an Xbox version expected at some point in the future. But be sure to head below for additional deals on Sonic Mania, Celeste, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Assassin’s Creed titles, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, Cat Quest II, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 Media Remote in-stock at $30
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files $15 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Revolver $9 (Reg. $15)
- Cat Quest II $9 (Reg. $15)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Sony Games Under $15 PSN sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $45 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Outer Wilds PS4 $16 (Reg. $25)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Two Crowns Switch $12 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! $5 (Reg. $15)
- Super Bomberman R Shiny Edition $18.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Severed Switch $5 (Reg. $15)
- Guacamelee! 2 Switch $7 (Reg. $20)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Switch $5 (Reg. $15)
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 75% off
- Trials of Mana for $25 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Blasphemous $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
