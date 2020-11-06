Watches for men and women up to 50% off at Amazon, deals from $19

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select watches from Citizen, Bulova, and many more. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $18.75. There’s plenty of top-rated watches on sale today, making it a great time to check off some early Christmas gifts from your list. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable deals include:

Make sure to check out our fashion guide for all of the best deals on fresh styles for winter and beyond. A few standouts at this point include Under Armour and Eddie Bauer sales that are currently on-going.

Citizen Men’s Bryzen Watch features:

  • Round watch with blue dial, white accents, a date window at four o’clock, and three subdials that feature a 1/5-second chronograph, display 12 and 24 hour time formats
  • 43mm stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window
  • Powered by light with Eco-Drive technology, no battery required
  • 5-year limited manufacturer’s , with an additional 1-year upon registering your watch with Citizen

