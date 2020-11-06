Watches for men and women up to 50% off at Amazon, deals from $19

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select watches from Citizen, Bulova, and many more. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $18.75. There’s plenty of top-rated watches on sale today, making it a great time to check off some early Christmas gifts from your list. Head below for all of our top picks.
Notable deals include:
- Citizen Men’s Brycen Stainless Steel Watch: $230 (Reg. $300)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Blue Angels Watch: $237 (Reg. $350)
- Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch: $27 (Reg. $40)
- Casio Men’s Bluetooth Sport Watch: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Citizen Uni-sex Eco-Drive Strap Watch: $79 (Reg. $90)
- …and more!
Citizen Men’s Bryzen Watch features:
- Round watch with blue dial, white accents, a date window at four o’clock, and three subdials that feature a 1/5-second chronograph, display 12 and 24 hour time formats
- 43mm stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window
- Powered by light with Eco-Drive technology, no battery required
- 5-year limited manufacturer’s , with an additional 1-year upon registering your watch with Citizen
