Save up to 57% on cert. refurbished Dyson humidifiers, vacuums, and more

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is now discounting a selection of its certified refurbished fans, vacuums, and more from $40 shipped. Our top pick is the Dyson AM10 Fan + Humidifier for $279.99. Down from its original $500 going rate that you’ll still pay for a new condition model at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount, marks the best we’ve seen since May, and is one of the lowest prices of the year. With winter weather around the corner, having a humidifier is bound to come in handy for fending off the dry air. Alongside its fan capabilities that’ll come in handy next summer, the AM10 can also eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, as well. Over 455 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Ships with a 6-month warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Dyson refurbished deals:

If your vacuum cleaner still isn’t in order after shopping today’s sale, be sure to check out the discount we spotted on eufy’s RoboVac 25C now that it’s down to $99. Then hit up the rest of the deals in our home goods guide, especially Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale and all of the kitchenware deals live right here.

Dyson AM10 Fan + Humidifier features:

The Dyson humidifier kills 99.9% of bacteria in the water with patented Ultraviolet Cleanse technology, exposing every drop of water to a UVC light.. With one press of the remote, it uses intelligent climate control to measure both temperature and moisture in the air to help maintain a healthy environment across the whole room. This machine is Asthma and Allergy Friendly certified, is awarded with the Quiet Mark accreditation and awarded the Parent Tested, Parent Approved seal of approval families trust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

