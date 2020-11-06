PowerXL Indoor Smokeless Grill Pro now $56 for today only (Reg. $117+)

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Kohl’s is offering the PowerXL Smokeless Grill Pro for $55.99 when you apply coupon code SHOP20 at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $75, others opt for in-store pickup to side step delivery fees (details on Kohl’s current pickup policies). Regularly as much as $140, this model currently fetches over $117 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for bringing the BBQ indoors this winter or for quick breakfasts on the griddle plates, it sports a “family-size grilling surface” with enough space for up to four steaks or six burgers. The extraction technology minimizes the amount of smoke it will produce while the non-stick, removable grilling/griddle plates and hinged tempered glass lid round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, consider the Presto Cool Touch Electric Indoor Grill at $36 shipped on Amazon. It carries solid reviews from over 1,100 Amazon customers. This option doesn’t provide quite as large a cooking surface, nor will you get the dual griddle plates, but it will get the indoor BBQ job done for less.

You’ll also want to check out this ongoing offer on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen, early Black Friday deals, and much more. Walmart has a good selection of vacuums and more already at holiday pricing as well as the lead on some of the best early Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

More on the PowerXL Smokeless Grill Pro:

Enjoy grilled steaks, ribs, pork barbecue, and burgers all year-round, this electric smokeless grill creates your outdoor BBQ recipes with the same taste, flavor & authentic char-grilled texture and grill marks – right on your kitchen countertop. Effortlessly! Grill on our family size, XL grill surface with virtually no smoke and less mess. Each PowerXL Grill includes non-stick grill grates and a flat griddle plate. The griddle is the perfect nonstick, multi-purpose, restaurant-grade cooking surface for perfect pancakes, eggs, & more or get the perfect sear on steak and fish.

