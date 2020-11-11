Upgrade your desk with 1080p, Super UltraWide 32:9, or 21:9 monitors priced from $100

Newegg is offering the Westinghouse 34-inch 1440p 100Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $329.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $500 direct, $450 at Newegg, and third-parties at Amazon sell it for around $395 right now. Today’s deal saves you as much as $180 and is the best available. As someone who went UltraWide a few years ago, if you’re still using a 16:9 monitor, it’s time to upgrade. The additional screen real estate is awesome during work and you can even take advantage of it while gaming, as you’ll have a wider field-of-view than competitors on a traditional 16:9 screen. Plus, this model sports a 1440p resolution and 100Hz refresh rate, making it a great option for content creators and gamers alike. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more monitor deals.

Ready to take gaming to a new level? Amazon is offering the Asus ROG Strix 49-inch Super UltraWide 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $761.99 shipped. Normally going for up to $900, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Given the 32:9 aspect ratio here, this is essentially two 16:9 monitors in one without a bezel in the middle. This is perfect for playing two consoles at once at your desk (should you pick up both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5), or just being ultra-productive while working. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’re also tracking a notable deal on Dell’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor for $99.99 shipped at Office Depot. For comparison, similar monitors at Amazon go for $150 or more, with some 24-inch options fetching around $125. Today’s deal is the best available. While you won’t see 1440p resolution or 100Hz refresh rates here, this is a great option for those looking to pick up a secondary display. It’ll also be a great primary monitor, thanks to its large 27-inch size. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Westinghouse 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

3440 x 1440 UWQHD 2K Resolution

100Hz Refresh Rate

2 x HDMI, DisplayPort Video Inputs

2 x USB 3.0 Type A, 1 x USB 3.0 Type B Ports

AMD FreeSync Technology

