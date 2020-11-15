Home Depot takes up to 50% off top-rated ceiling fans and lighting, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off ceiling fans and lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Monte Carlo York 60-inch Ceiling Fan for $179.97. That’s down from the original $300 price tag and regular $250 going rate. We previously saw it for around $200. This model offers a classic design that’s sleek, offers five blades, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more in today’s sale.

You can dive into the rest of Home Depot’s sale here for more deals on ceiling fans and lighting. You’ll find a wide range of accessories for your home on sale today, including those meant for specific rooms of your house, like a kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom. Just be sure to act quickly, as some listing are beginning to sell out.

If you want to add smart home controls to your setup, consider going with this kit at $45. It works with existing smart home setups like Alexa to bring voice control, plus offers included smartphone features as well. Learn more here about how this system can expand your smart home.

Our home goods guide continues to be your one-stop location for all of the best deals on accessories for your space. Check out all of today’s top offers right here.

Monte Carlo Fan features:

  • Featured in the decorative York 60 collection
  • Premium power 188 mm x 20 mm torque-induction motor for quiet operation
  • Triple capacitor, 3 speed reversible motor
  • Precision balanced motor and blades for wobble-free operation
  • 12 blade pitch designed for optimal air
  • Install with down rod or as a flush mount

