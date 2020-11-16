GOOLOO’s $52 1500A portable jump starter ensures a dead battery never strands you

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter for $51.99 shipped with the code 2LQUV2ON and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 35% from its $80 list price, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. If you’ve ever experienced walking out to the car after a grocery trip to realize you left the headlights on, or maybe an interior light, and now have a dead battery, then this jump starter is the solution to your problem. It can jump-start vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6L engines, which makes it compatible with most vehicles on the road today. If you don’t really ever have a dead battery, it can also serve a dual-function and recharge your iPhone or iPad, thanks to its 20800mAh capacity. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

CAR JUMP STARTER: The GOOLOO Jump Starter GP200 is so powerful that it makes it easier for you to start most size 12V cars (up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L diesel or Motorcycles , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps

