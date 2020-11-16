Macy’s Black Friday Preview Event offers kids puffer jackets for $16 (Reg. $75), more

Macy’s is currently having its Black Friday Preview Event that’s offering kids puffers jackets for $15.99. Plus, Macy’s is offering free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the boys lxtreme Camouflage Puffer Jacket with a Fleece Hat for $15.99, which is regularly priced at $75. This style is perfect for winter outings with its water-resistant fabric and it features down material to help keep you warm. Better yet, the entire jacket is machine-washable to stay looking nice and it even comes with a separate fleece hat to keep your child’s ears warm. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Macy’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

However, if you’re looking for a jacket for yourself, the men’s Columbia Steen’s Jacket is on sale for $34.99. To compare, this jacket is regularly priced at $60 and it comes in an array of color options. This style is also great for layering and will pair nicely with casual or activewear alike. With over 800 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including adidas, New Balance, and more.

Our top picks from Macy’s include:

