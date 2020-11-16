Samsung has just debuted a new set of monitors that go beyond just displaying a connected device. Samsung’s new Smart Monitors offer native apps such as Netflix and YouTube along with support for Apple AirPlay and Microsoft Office.

The Samsung M Series is the company’s first line of smart monitors, launching first with three new models. The M7 series offers a 32-inch, 4K display while the M5 brings 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, both at 1080p. These monitors bring HDR10 support, USB-C charging at up to 65W, Bluetooth 4.2, and built-in stereo speakers.

The Samsung M5 series starts at $229 for the 27-inch model and $279 for the 32-inch offering. The 4K M7 model costs $399. All three models will be available for purchase in the United States, Canada, and China starting today.

These monitors run on top of Samsung’s Tizen platform with support for apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Native app support also includes the Microsoft Office 365 suite with document viewing, editing, and saving based on your cloud accounts. There’s even a voice assistant. For iPhone/iPad users, Apple’s AirPlay standard is also on board for mirroring your display.

If you have a compatible Samsung smartphone — Galaxy Note 20 series or Galaxy Z Fold 2, more coming soon — you’ll be able to fully unlock this monitor. Samsung DeX support is built-in, meaning you can connect wirelessly to the monitor and have a full desktop experience powered just by your smartphone.

