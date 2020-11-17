Amazon is currently offering a plethora of both digital 4K and HD movies on sale for just $5 each. Our favorite is Divergent in 4K at $4.99. Normally $13 at Google Play, today’s deal is a match for our last mention, though that was in HD. Divergent is the start of a unique action-adventure/sci-fi movie series that offers a very interesting plot. You’ll find it’s set in a future world where people are divided into factions based on virtues, skills, and mindsets. But, what if you don’t fit into any of these areas…or you fit into more than one? Well, you’d be considered Divergent. Follow the story of Tris Prior as she discovers a conspiracy and unravels what makes Divergents “dangerous” before it’s too late. Rated 5/5 stars. Not interested in this specific movie? Well, we’ve got a slew of other titles on sale at both Amazon and even Microsoft down below, so be sure to check after the break for more ways to expand your movie library.

More 4K $5 movies on sale at Amazon:

More HD $5 movies on sale at Amazon:

We also spotted that Microsoft is currently running an early Black Friday $5 movie sale. One of our favorite sales here is on The Divergent Series: Allegiant at $4.99. Going for $10 at Google play, today’s deal saves 50% and it’ll finish off your Divergent collection. You’ll find that the first two movies are on sale at Amazon above, and picking up Allegiant will allow you to own all three for what one normally goes for.

More HD $5 movies at Microsoft:

More on Divergent:

Set in a futuristic dystopia where society is divided into five factions that each represent a different virtue, teenagers have to decide if they want to stay in their faction or switch to another – for the rest of their lives. Tris Prior makes a choice that surprises everyone. Then Tris and her fellow faction-members have to live through a highly competitive initiation process to live out the choice they have made. They must undergo extreme physical and intense psychological tests, that transform them all. But Tris has a secret that she is Divergent, which means she doesn’t fit into any one group. If anyone knew, it would mean a certain death. As she discovers a growing conflict that threatens to unravel her seemingly peaceful society, this secret might help her save the people she loves… or it might destroy her.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!