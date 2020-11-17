Eddie Bauer just released its Holiday Gift Guide with cozy and warm essentials for every adventurer. Eddie Bauer’s quote of the season is “You know them, We Know Gifts”. This guide has hundreds of ideas for the cozy person, gear junkie, adventurer, and powder chaser. They also have an array of ideas for your dogs and stocking stuffers too. Prices start at just $10, which means this guide features ideas for every budget. Be sure to head below the jump to find our favorite styles from Eddie Bauer. You will also want to check out the Oakley Holiday Gift Guide that’s sharing popular sunglasses, apparel, and more from $10. Note: prices are subject to change in the next few weeks but the prices mentioned below are current.

Eddie Bauer’s Ultimate Gifts

If you’re looking for a great winter jacket, Eddie Bauer has phenomenal options. The men’s Evertherm Down Stretch Jacket is our top pick from the Eddie Bauer Holiday Gift Guide. This is great for snow outings with waterproof material and stretch fabric, which makes it nice for activities. You can choose from two color options and it has several zippered pockets to hold all of your essentials. Plus, it’s on sale for $239 and regularly is priced at $399.

Parka jackets are very trendy for women this season and the Sun Valley Frost Down Jacket is a standout from this guide. It’s currently on sale for $179, which is down from its original rate of $299. This jacket features a very stylish faux fur hood and comes in four color options. It also features a long line hem that’s also very flattering.

Comfiest Gifts Ever

Cozy gifts are always a great idea for the holidays. The women’s Fireside Plush Pullover is priced at just $42 and would look great with jeans or leggings alike. This is a great layering piece to pair under jackets or vests. Plus, the high neckline promotes warmth and you can choose from five color options.

If your family likes to do matching pajamas, Eddie Bauer has tons of great options. Prices start at just $15 and they have several different prints to choose from. They’re also a nice option for gifting.

Gifts From Santa Paws

If you’re looking for a gift idea for your pet, the Chinook Hooded Pet Parka is a great option. They have styles for both girls or boys and they are priced at just $26. This is a great idea for winter walks and the hook-and-loop closures at neck and belly make it easy to get on and off.

