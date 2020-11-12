Breville Smart Toaster Oven + Air Fryer now $70 off at $280 shipped

Best Buy is offering the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer for $279.96 shipped. Regularly $350, this is $70 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This one is also regularly $350 at Amazon, and while you will find third-party sellers matched at $280 right now, they don’t carry overly trustworthy user ratings. This extremely capable countertop oven features 11 cooking modes including all of the usuals as well as built-in air fryer settings. The LCD display is used to control everything and it ships with an air fry basket, roasting pan, wire rack, broiling rack, pizza pan, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

(Update 11/12 5:00 p.m.): Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon Smart Oven for $189.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $250 new, deals on these things have been very far and few between. It ships with a 90-day warranty and has been “inspected, and restored to fully working condition by an Amazon technician.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

For something comparable that can also air fry, check out the Ninja Foodi Digital Oven at $190. It will save you nearly $100 over today’s lead deal and still provide you with countertop cooking, air frying, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon.

More on the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer:

The Smart Oven Air Fryer powered by our Element iQ system delivers maximum performance and versatility. Smart algorithms replicate the ideal cooking environment for air fry and 10 additional cooking techniques. Higher temperatures and super convection speeds up cooking time with great crispness.

