Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi charger for $145 ($206 value)

Today only, Woot is bundling the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Samsung’s 9W Wireless Charging Pad for $144.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically you’d spend $170 for the earbuds alone with the added Qi charger bringing another $36 in value to the package. As the latest pair of true wireless earbuds from Samsung, its Galaxy Buds Live deliver a new bean-shaped design with up to 21-hours of playback with the charging case. There’s also active noise cancellation to round out the notable features. Not to mention, Qi charging support pairs perfectly with the bundled power pad, which can dish out 9W speeds. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a more in-depth look from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Ditch the wireless charger included above and make out for less by grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $140 by themselves. The value isn’t quite as good as the featured bundle, but you’ll be able to enjoy Samsung’s latest earbuds for less. Or just go with these Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds for $50 at Amazon and call it a day to save even more.

If you can do without the bundled Qi charger or the latest from Samsung, we’re also still tracking a pair of discounts on its Galaxy Buds at new Amazon lows from $80. With both the standard and ANC versions on sale, you’ll be able to save up to 38%.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

