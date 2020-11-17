Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be quite different from past years, with the ongoing pandemic changing the way both shoppers and retailers go about navigating the sales this time around. With more brick and mortar stores than ever opting to stay closed for Thanksgiving Day across the United States, we’re getting a good idea already of what to expect once next week rolls around. Head below for all of the details on official store closures and more to get you ready for Black Friday.

Thanksgiving Day store hours, closures, and more

Now that most of the major Black Friday ads have dropped from popular retailers, we’re turning our attention to which brick and mortar storefronts will actually be celebrating the shopping festivities in person. This year’s event will be unlike what 2019 brought us, or any year prior for that matter, with plenty of retailers opting to ditch the in-store shopping entirely on Thanksgiving Day.

This time around, more retailers than ever will be opting to say closed on Thanksgiving Day than before. But that doesn’t mean the deals will stop. We already know that many online storefronts will be kicking off the savings throughout the week leading up to Black Friday proper. And with many of the retailers that typically use Thanksgiving Day to launch their sales being closed, they’re either turning to online offers or rolling out in-store promotions a bit earlier than usual.

So as we head into next week, it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing more doorbusters kick-off ahead of Thanksgiving Day and even Black Friday itself. Look to see some of the more enticing online deals start showing up on Wednesday night as retailers shift to online-only promotions alongside everything that Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have to offer.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Below you’ll find a complete list of all of the retailers that have been confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to our friends at BestBlackFriday.

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

Gamestop

Home Depot

Office Depot

Costco

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bath & Body Works

Barnes and Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Boscov’s

Bloomingdales

Crate & Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Menards

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Petco

PetSmart

REI

TJ Maxx

Under Armour

Ulta

Williams Sonoma

