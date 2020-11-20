Microsoft is currently discounting Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note20/Ultra lineup headlined by the Note20 Ultra 128GB at $949.99. Usually selling for $1,300, today’s offer is $350 off the going rate, $50 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone is certainly worth a look at today’s price. You’ll also enjoy S Pen support as well as a triple-sensor rear camera and expandable microSD storage to complete the package. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more Black Friday Android smartphone deals from $150.

Black Friday Android smartphone deals:

If you’re not looking to go the unlocked route, don’t forget that signing up for an Unlimited plan on Verizon will score you a free Google Pixel 4a right now. Or dive into this Black Friday promotion that’s offering free iPhone 12 alongside gift cards and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

