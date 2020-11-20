Cubii Jr delivers workouts at your desk, now $185 shipped (Reg. $250)

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
Reg. $250 $185

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical for $184.99 shipped in various colors. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249. Today’s deal is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date, bested only by our Black Friday 2019 mention. Cubii’s desk-side elliptical offers eight resistance levels, “easy assembly,” and a built-in monitor that displays calories, time, RPMs, and distance. Great for getting a little extra exercise while at work. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 5,500 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, consider going with a set of resistance bands under $7. Attach one end to your desk leg and make the most of those hours in the office. “Increase strength and power, flexible, lean and fit very fast. Our Loop Resistance Bands are easy to carry and you can train everywhere at any time you want. There is nothing that can keep you back from reaching your fitness goals.”

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday event for additional deals on tech, home goods, and much more. Check out these price drops on Amazon Fire TV sticks and Kindle E-readers for more deals this holiday season.

Cubii Jr features:

  • Patented ergonomic angels provide a smooth elliptical exercise that is low impact on your joints.
  • Select from 8 resistance levels, allowing you to adjust and control the intensity of your workout.
  • Your purchase includes all required equipment for easy assembly (4 screws and you’re done). Estimated assembly time is 3-5 minutes.
  • A built- in display monitor tracks real time, calories, RPM, strides and distance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$16

Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to just $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Up to 25% off

TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches are up to 25% off from $157.50

From $157.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More
Save up to 30%

Monoprice’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide falls to $350 (Save 30%), more from $120

From $120 Learn More
40% off

Aukey’s XXL gaming mousepad gets a 40% price cut to $12 Prime shipped

$12 Learn More
Save $270

Early Black Friday deals slash up to $270 off Segway gear priced from $200 (Amazon lows)

From $200 Learn More
Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy Note20 Ultra $350 off, more from $150

From $150 Learn More