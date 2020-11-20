DJI’s RoboMaster S1 Programmable Robot strikes new Amazon low at $100 off

-
Save $100 $449

Amazon is offering the DJI RoboMaster S1 Programmable Robot for $449 shipped. Matched at DJI. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $26. If you’ve been wanting to code but are in need of some inspiration, RoboMaster S1 is here to save the day. The learning experience focuses on “in-depth understanding of science math physics programming.” It puts a positive and fun spin on education with a style that is bound to catch almost anyone’s attention. Programmers can opt to code in Scratch or Python, customize 46 components, and control everything from an iOS or Android device. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A fun alternative worth considering is Sphero’s Mini Soccer Programmable Robot Ball at $42. It’s powered by JavaScript and Swift, two programming languages many would agree are worth learning. This unit is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, all of which can be controlled using code. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

And if you’re after Mavic Mini, Osmo, or other parts of DJI’s product lineup, be sure to swing by our roundup of its Black Friday discounts. Buyers can cash in on up to 46% of savings, making this a notable time to shop DJI. So whether you’re looking for a memorable gift to someone else or perhaps to yourself for plowing through 2020, be sure not to miss out on these offers.

DJI RoboMaster S1 Programmable Robot features:

The RoboMaster S1 is a game-changing educational robot built to unlock the potential in every learner Inspired by DJI’s annual RoboMaster robotics competition the S1 provides users with an in-depth understanding of science math physics programming and more through captivating gameplay modes and intelligent features

