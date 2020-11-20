Treat yourself to surround sound with Logitech’s Z606 5.1 Speaker System: $89 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Bluetooth Speaker System for $88.99 shipped. That’s up to $41 off and is a tie for the best price we’ve tracked since February. Once you’ve added Logitech’s speaker system to your setup, you’re bound to feel more immersed than ever. It’ll come in handy for all sorts of entertainment ranging from movies to music, games, and more. Bluetooth is onboard, allowing you to skip tethered connectivity to your primary output device. It also happens to look great, which you can get a feel for in our full review. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If the deal above will take up too much room in your space, consider Amazon’s 30-watt Computer Speakers instead at $47. Buyers will garner a subwoofer, two speakers, and 60-watts of peak power. Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for simple pairing with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

Oh, and while we’re talking audio, did you see Hisense’s new Roku TV Soundbars? They debuted a little over a month ago and feature pricing that starts at a mere $69. While they bear Roku wireless pairing tech, these are actually compatible with standard TVs too, making them a versatile solution for any setup.

Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Speaker System features:

The powerful Z606 puts you in the center of the soundstage so you can hear it all from any seat. 160 Watts Peak/80 Watts RMS system with a 5.25 in. bass driver fills your room with incredible sound. Hear clear highs, rich mid range and deep, powerful bass with a speaker system made for audio lovers.

