ECOVACS’ Wi-Fi robot vacuum/mop has voice control, 3-hour runtime, more: $350 (41% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 2-in-1 Wi-Fi Smart Robot Vacuum & Mop for $349.99 shipped. Down from $600, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. The 2-in-1 design available here can simultaneously vacuum and mop, knocking out two birds with one stone. You’ll find a massive 240ml water tank that “covers over 2,000-square feet of mopping” on a single fill-up. Plus, carpet detection ensures that this vacuum never mops your carpeted floors. Laser mapping creates precise routes for this vacuum to take, making sure it never misses a spot. Plus, with 3-hours of runtime, it can clean up to 3,200-square feet on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal both vacuums and mops at the same time, that might not be a necessity for you. If that’s the case, opting for the iRobot Roomba 675 is a great choice. It retains Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa tie-ins, like today’s lead deal, but it’ll only vacuum your home, not mop. At $230 shipped, it saves you $120 from the ECOVACS model above, which might be more worth it to you than a mopping robot.

Both models above sport Alexa and Assistant voice commands, allowing you to start cleaning without even touching your phone. If you’re in need of a new smart speaker, Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Clocks are on sale from $25 right now, offering multiple design in budget-focused packages, perfect for any home.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 Vacuum/Mop features:

OZMO 2-in-1 mopping: Simultaneously vacuum and mop. The large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection automatically avoids carpets when mopping and doubles suction power when vacuuming.

Smart Navi 3.0: Laser mapping creates a precise map of your floor for a systematic and efficient cleaning path that prevents missed or repeated areas. The detailed interactive map enables faster and more efficient cleaning, and also enables advanced cleaning customization through the ECOVACS Home app.

3+ Hours runtime: With an industry-leading 5200mAh battery and optimized energy consumption system, DEEBOT provides up to 3,200 square feet of coverage on a single charge.

High-efficiency filter: Three layers of filtration effectively capture 99% of all allergens, pollen, and particles as small as 6 microns.

