Takeya’s Cold Brew Coffee Maker falls to $21 following 40% discount

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is currently offering the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If cold brew is part of your daily coffee routine, adding this Takeya model to your arsenal is worth a look at today’s discounted price. This 2-quart pitcher features an airtight lid and can provide four servings of cold brew with any type of coffee grounds. Over 23,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For something a bit more affordable, this option from Primula Burke will handle your cold brew for less. It currently goes for $18 at Amazon and delivers a similar coffee-making experience. This one just won’t look as good on the counter and only features a 1.6-quart capacity. Over 3,800 customers have let a 4.6/5 star rating.

The home goods offers don’t end there, as we’re tracking a series of Instant Pot discounts from $49 right now ahead of Black Friday. That’s on top of a particularly notable batch of price cuts on KitchenAid’s Pro Stand Mixers at up to $300 off and everything else in our guide right here.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:

Like coffee? Taste the difference with our NEW! patented 2 Qt. Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker. The traditional hot coffee brewing process releases undesirable acids and oils, resulting in bitter flavor and acidity that is intolerable to many. With cold brewing, only the naturally delicious coffee flavors are extracted, leaving behind the bitter oils and fatty acids, creating a perfectly balanced, smooth extraction of concentrated coffee. Once brewed, concentrated coffee can be kept fresh in our airtight Cold Brew Coffee Maker for up to 2 weeks and used for both hot and iced coffees.

