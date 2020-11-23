Black Friday Switch accessory deals from $9.50: PowerA controllers, cases, more

We have now spotted a number of notable Black Friday Switch accessory deals starting from $10. Amazon is now offering the Pixel Pikachu edition of PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the first notable discount and a new Amazon all-time low. While you will find Black Friday prices on the Enhanced Wired controller for slightly less below, this is best price we have tracked on the yellow, pixelated Pikachu version. Providing a more traditional setup for a fraction of the price of the Nintendo Pro controller, this officially licensed option has a D-pad, shoulder triggers, a built-in headphone jack, and a 10-foot USB cable, among other things. Rated 4+ stars. More Black Friday Switch accessory deals below.

Black Friday Switch accessory deals:

While the Black Friday Nintendo Switch console might be temporarily out of stock right now, much of this year’s advertised deals are now live. Head over to our Nintendo Black Friday game deals roundup to take a look as well as this morning’s roundup for even more. Then go score this Black Friday pricing on Nintendo’s Switch Online Family membership while it’s still live. 

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

  • Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout
  • Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap
  • No batteries required
  • Officially Licensed from Nintendo

