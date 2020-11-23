Black Friday game deals: FIFA 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Crash 4, Mafia, NBA 2K21, more

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, Amazon is now offering FIFA 21 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X/S from $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer is matching the lowest advertised Black Friday price and a few bucks under the current $30 Black Friday listing at Target. Players who purchase FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One before FIFA 22 comes out will net a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Discless consoles require a digital purchase for upgrades. But just about all of the best Black Friday game deals are already live down below including NBA 2K21, PGA Tour 2K21, NHL 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Crash Bandicoot 4, BioShock: The Collection, Watch Dogs Legion, Mafia Definitive Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

