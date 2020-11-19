PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers from $12.50 at Amazon (Reg. $25) + more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Mario Vintage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the Zelda Breath of The Wild and Mario White editions at the same price. Regularly $25, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and Best Buy’s recent early Black Friday pricing, we well as being the lowest we can find. These controllers are a great way to get that Nintendo Pro controller feel for a fraction of the price. Along with the themed-designs, they sport a 10-foot USB cable, 3.5mm audio jack, shoulder triggers, and are officially licensed. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for additional Nintendo Switch controller, accessory, and case deals.
More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:
- PDP Deluxe Pikachu Travel Case $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $59 (Reg. $70)
- RDS Deluxe Traveler Case $21 (Reg. $40)
- RDS Protective Deluxe Travel Case $13 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller $35 (Reg. $50)
- PowerA Wireless Cuphead Controller pre-order $50
- Nintendo Switch cases from $13 (Reg. $20+)
The Switch deals don’t stop there though. We also still have a collection of AmazonBasics accessories starting from $9.50 Prime shipped, not to mention a host of early Black Friday Nintendo games on sale in today’s roundup. Then go check out the Nintendo Black Friday ad and PowerA’s latest Super Mario Switch Controllers.
More on the PowerA Mario Vintage Wired Controller:
- Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout
- Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
- Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap
- No batteries required
- Officially Licensed from Nintendo
