PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers from $12.50 at Amazon (Reg. $25) + more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Mario Vintage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the Zelda Breath of The Wild and Mario White editions at the same price. Regularly $25, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and Best Buy’s recent early Black Friday pricing, we well as being the lowest we can find. These controllers are a great way to get that Nintendo Pro controller feel for a fraction of the price. Along with the themed-designs, they sport a 10-foot USB cable, 3.5mm audio jack, shoulder triggers, and are officially licensed. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for additional Nintendo Switch controller, accessory, and case deals.

The Switch deals don’t stop there though. We also still have a collection of AmazonBasics accessories starting from $9.50 Prime shipped, not to mention a host of early Black Friday Nintendo games on sale in today’s roundup. Then go check out the Nintendo Black Friday ad and PowerA’s latest Super Mario Switch Controllers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.