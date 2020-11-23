Eufy via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its HomeKit and other smart home products at killer prices during an early Black Friday sale. One of our favorite deals is the 2K Indoor Pan/Tilt HomeKit-enabled Security Camera at $39.99 shipped. Also available at Anker’s Newegg storefront. Today’s deal saves you 20% from its regular going rate and is the best available. As a smart camera, eufy make sure to tick just about every box here. It’s compatible with Assistant and Alexa, which is normal for most smart cameras. But, eufy sets itself apart from the pack by building in HomeKit support, allowing it to work with all three major smart home operating systems. You’ll find up to 2K video quality available here as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Looking for outdoor-rated gear or other smart home products? Head below for even more eufy deals.

More early Black Friday eufy HomeKit + smart home deals

Looking for something a bit different? Right now we’re tracking up to 30% off on TP-Link camera systems, smart LED bulbs, and much more from $14. If you’re already in the TP-Link/Kasa ecosystem, this could be the perfect way to expand your smart home.

Also, don’t forget to swing by Anker biggest sale of the year. It started earlier today and has a slew of charging deals and more priced from just $9, so be sure to check it out before the sale is gone for good.

eufy 2K Indoor Pan/Tilt HomeKit Camera features:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Smart Integration: Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance. (HomeKit available via update. When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.)

Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

