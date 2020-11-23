NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System sees first discount to $380 (Save $70), more from $15

-
Shop now From $15

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $379.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Usually selling for $450, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As one of the first NETGEAR Orbi systems to support Wi-Fi 6, this package includes the main router as well as a mesh satellite and provides up to 5,000-square feet of coverage. You’re also looking at up to 4.2Gb/s speeds across its Tri-Band connectivity with six Gigabit Ethernet ports to expand your wired network, as well. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $15.

Other notable networking deals:

While we’re talking ways to upgrade your network, don’t forget that Amazon’s latest eero mesh Wi-Fi systems are on sale from $79 right now alongside everything else in our networking guide. And then get all the details on Ubiquiti’s first UniFi Wi-Fi 6 accessories in our launch coverage.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Orbi RBK752 is a Tri-Band WiFi System built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology to provide a powerful smart home experience with WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief. Keep your WiFi connections strong, in every room, all the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices, multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming video, and music for your WiFi connected speakers, fast online game play, smart lights, WiFi security devices and more. This system includes NETGEAR Armor, advanced cyber security for all your devices.

