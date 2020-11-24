Cook up a perfect holiday meal with this sous vide kit, now $81 (Reg. $129)

In professional kitchens, chefs often use the sous vide technique to cook ingredients perfectly. The Yedi Infinity11® Sous Vide Kit brings this technology into your home kitchen. You can get it today for only $80.75 (Reg. $129) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

When you are cooking steak or delicate ingredients on the stovetop, it’s easy to make a mistake. All it takes is a few too many minutes on the heat, or the wrong temperature. This means you have to watch every pan like a hawk.

The Yedi Infinity11 solves this problem once and for all. Powered by patented Octcision Technology, this unique device maintains the perfect temperature for your ingredients.

It works like this: first, you need to seal the meat, fish, or vegetables inside a sous vide bag. You then place the bag in water, and clamp the Inifinity11 to the side of the pot.

Through touch controls, you can select the ideal temperature. The Infinity11 can handle anything from 77°F to 203°F with absolute precision, using a 1,000W heating element to deliver controlled heat.

The clamp ensures your sous vide bags won’t float around randomly, and the Infinity11 can cook for as long as you need — up to 99 hours and 59 minutes, to be exact.

The kit includes the sous vide machine, along with a hand pump for removing air from the supplied resealable bags. You also get a great recipe book and some cheat sheets.

