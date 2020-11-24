Cook up a perfect holiday meal with this sous vide kit, now $81 (Reg. $129)

-
Home Goods
Reg. $129 $81

In professional kitchens, chefs often use the sous vide technique to cook ingredients perfectly. The Yedi Infinity11® Sous Vide Kit brings this technology into your home kitchen. You can get it today for only $80.75 (Reg. $129) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: SAVE15NOV.

When you are cooking steak or delicate ingredients on the stovetop, it’s easy to make a mistake. All it takes is a few too many minutes on the heat, or the wrong temperature. This means you have to watch every pan like a hawk.

The Yedi Infinity11 solves this problem once and for all. Powered by patented Octcision Technology, this unique device maintains the perfect temperature for your ingredients.

It works like this: first, you need to seal the meat, fish, or vegetables inside a sous vide bag. You then place the bag in water, and clamp the Inifinity11 to the side of the pot. 

Through touch controls, you can select the ideal temperature. The Infinity11 can handle anything from 77°F to 203°F with absolute precision, using a 1,000W heating element to deliver controlled heat.

The clamp ensures your sous vide bags won’t float around randomly, and the Infinity11 can cook for as long as you need — up to 99 hours and 59 minutes, to be exact.

The kit includes the sous vide machine, along with a hand pump for removing air from the supplied resealable bags. You also get a great recipe book and some cheat sheets.

Order today for just $80.75 with promo code “SAVE15NOV” to get the Yedi Infinity11® Sous Vide Kit, worth $129.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

[Update: New deals available] LEGO Black Friday sale go...
Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50%...
Enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming from an Android device with 8Bi...
Organize your garage with the Rubbermaid FastTrack rail...
Early Black Friday SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Mak...
Gerber Black Friday sale at Amazon starts at $13, save ...
SKIL’s 20V Cordless Angle Grinder strikes new Ama...
ComiXology takes up to 67% off Spider-Man, Avatar The L...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Amazon slashes up to 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers for Black Friday

From $139 Learn More
50% off

Ninja Black Friday deals from $100: Air fryers, multi-cookers, more up to 50% off

From $100 Learn More
50% off

Dash kitchenware up to 50% off with deals from $16: Egg cookers, toasters, more

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Early Black Friday SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker deals from $47.50 (Reg. $80+)

$47.50+ Learn More

Amazon home gift guide features 2020’s best kitchenware, smart gear, more

Learn More
Up to 50% off

[Update: New deals available] LEGO Black Friday sale goes live with up to 50% kits from $6

$6+ Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Ray-Ban, more

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $45

Enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming from an Android device with 8BitDo’s Pro Controller kit at $38

$38 Learn More