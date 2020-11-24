Peacock discounts its Premium tier 20% for Black Friday + extra content for free members

Peacock is currently offering an annual subscription to its Peacock Premium Streaming Tier for $39.99. Today’s discount drops 20% off its normal going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Peacock offers both free and paid tiers, and while the no-cost option includes movies and TV shows, upgrading to the Premium version offers live sports, exclusive series, next-day access to “current NBC hits,” and much more. If you’re not ready to pony up $40 for Peacock, head below for details on extra content coming to the free plan in December. Learn more about Peacock in our previous coverage.

For those opting to stick to the free tier of Peacock, NBC is extending additional content to help you enjoy staying home for the holidays. In addition to the movies and TV already accessible on the free plan, NBC will deliver every episode of four different series that are normally exclusive to Premium members. December 3-9, you’ll be able to watch Departure. December 10-16, The Capture. December 17-23, Five Bedrooms. And from December 24-30, Brave New World.

More of a CBS fan? Right now we’re tracking a 1-month free trial to CBS All Access, saving you up to $10 from its regular price. Personally, I love CBS All Access because a lot of my favorite shows are available there. This is a can’t miss deal as well, as both new and returning customers will be able to take advantage.

More about Peacock:

Instant access to hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.

Thousands of hours of iconic TV shows, including full seasons of buzzworthy faves, bingeworthy classics, and current-season NBC hits.

Peacock Channels – playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips, 24-7. Scroll less and stream more with The Office Shorts, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, Seth Meyers Now, TODAY All Day, True Crime, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A daily dose of live news, showcasing the best of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, and E! News; plus late night and pop culture to satisfy your FOMO.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!