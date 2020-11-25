Nanuk’s 910 waterproof case with foam insert drops to Amazon low at under $45

Amazon is offering the Nanuk 910 Waterproof Hard Case with Foam Insert in Black for $44.96 shipped. Normally up to $60, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting a great way to organize your camera or other gear, this is a fantastic choice. The foam is cubed and you can remove only what’s needed to fit your stuff, so it is nice and tight inside of the box. It’s waterproof and the outside case is hard so your items are protected from all types of elements and scenarios. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this TSA-approved lock designed to be used with Nanuk gear. While it might be a while before your next flight, this will secure your gear even when not traveling by air. Then, once you do head to the airport, the lock you always use is ready to go thanks to being TSA approved. For just $12, it’s an easy recommendation.

While you’re at it, also be sure to check out this sale we found on Joby’s GorillaPod 5K Kit with Rig. It’s on sale for $80, which is 50% off its normal going rate. Perfect for heavy-weight camera setups, it has a maximum payload of over 11-pounds and is built to handle anything you throw at it.

Nanuk 910 Waterproof Case features:

Interior Dimensions L13.2″ x W9.2″ x H4.1″ | Exterior Dimensions L14.3″ x W11.1″ x H4.7″ | Includes a 1 layer cubed foam insert with base pad and lid foam

Waterproof (IP67 rated), dustproof, shockproof | Automatic purge valve equalizes pressure on the inside of the case when travelling

NK-7 resin is incredibly impact resistant | NANUK cases are designed to survive the toughest journey

Two Powerclaw (patented) triple action latches molded in super-tough Nylon keep the case securely closed using compressive force

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!