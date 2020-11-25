Plex Pass lets you download offline media, skip TV show intros, much more at $90 (25% off)

Plex is currently offering its lifetime Plex Pass subscription for $89.99 when you use the code SURVIVETHESEASON at checkout. Note: Current subscribers should be eligible for the discounted rate. Today’s deal saves you 25% and comes within $2 of our last mention. Those who are heavy Plex users likely have considered picking up Plex Pass, or maybe you already paying monthly or yearly for the service. Opting for a lifetime subscription can save you quite a bit in the long run, and delivers the same features. Notably, you’ll be able to download your own media to a smartphone or tablet for offline viewing but also gain the ability to skip the intro of a TV show, unlimited OTA DVR recording with a compatible tuner and antenna, and much more. Plus, Plex Pass ties in with Tidal, and for those without a subscription, you’ll get a discounted rate on the Hi-Fi plan. Want to learn more? Check out our coverage right here for a deeper dive into the service.

The best way to enjoy Plex is on your TV, but if you don’t have a native app for the service, you’ll need to employ the use of a streaming media player. Roku works great with Plex, and, for Black Friday, has most of its media streamers on sale. Pricing starts at $17 for HD models and $25 for 4K, giving you the ability to choose which one you want, and even spend just a fraction of your savings from today on.

In need of a new TV as well? Black Friday has you covered with options priced from $130. Whether you want to go all-out and get OLED, pick up a monster-sized 82-inch behemoth, or just get something a bit more budget-focused, there’s likely an option for you on sale right now.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

