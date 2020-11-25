Plex Pass lets you download offline media, skip TV show intros, much more at $90 (25% off)

-
MediaPlex
25% off $90

Plex is currently offering its lifetime Plex Pass subscription for $89.99 when you use the code SURVIVETHESEASON at checkout. Note: Current subscribers should be eligible for the discounted rate. Today’s deal saves you 25% and comes within $2 of our last mention. Those who are heavy Plex users likely have considered picking up Plex Pass, or maybe you already paying monthly or yearly for the service. Opting for a lifetime subscription can save you quite a bit in the long run, and delivers the same features. Notably, you’ll be able to download your own media to a smartphone or tablet for offline viewing but also gain the ability to skip the intro of a TV show, unlimited OTA DVR recording with a compatible tuner and antenna, and much more. Plus, Plex Pass ties in with Tidal, and for those without a subscription, you’ll get a discounted rate on the Hi-Fi plan. Want to learn more? Check out our coverage right here for a deeper dive into the service.

The best way to enjoy Plex is on your TV, but if you don’t have a native app for the service, you’ll need to employ the use of a streaming media player. Roku works great with Plex, and, for Black Friday, has most of its media streamers on sale. Pricing starts at $17 for HD models and $25 for 4K, giving you the ability to choose which one you want, and even spend just a fraction of your savings from today on.

In need of a new TV as well? Black Friday has you covered with options priced from $130. Whether you want to go all-out and get OLED, pick up a monster-sized 82-inch behemoth, or just get something a bit more budget-focused, there’s likely an option for you on sale right now.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Plex

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7 + B2G1 FREE: Dr. Seuss...
Listen to over 11,000 audiobooks with Audible Plus at $...
Peacock discounts its Premium tier 20% for Black Friday...
New or existing members can score a 1-month FREE trial ...
Amazon discounts Gemini Man, Creed, Mad Max, Divergent,...
ComiXology takes up to 67% off Spider-Man, Avatar The L...
Economist magazine 1-year subs now just $45 for Black F...
Apple kicks-off huge movie bundle sale from $8 for Blac...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $449

QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS handles Time Machine, Plex, more at $339 (Save $110)

$339 Learn More
$50 off

Start a Plex server or back up to Time Machine with QNAP’s $149 beginner-friendly 2-bay NAS

$149 Learn More
$51 off

Stream 4-months of SiriusXM Premiere this holiday season for just $1 (Save $51)

$1 Learn More

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
B2G1 FREE

4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7 + B2G1 FREE: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 007, Star Wars, Marvel, much more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $50+

KitchenAid toasters and cooking accessories now starting from $6 at Amazon

From $6 Learn More
Save up to 46%

Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 46% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $35

$35+ Learn More