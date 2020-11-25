Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $47 (22% off), more

Tribit Direct via Amazon offers its StormBox Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $46.83 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Tribit’s Bluetooth speaker features an audio array comprised of larger drivers and “powerful” amplifiers which is complemented by 360-degree sound output. It comes wrapped in an IPX7 waterproof casing and you’ll be able to enjoy 20 hours of audio playback on a single charge as well. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch Series 5 marked down by as much as $250 across various models
- Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Latest Beats headphones get Black Friday discounts from $100
- Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Case: $9 (Reg. $20)
- Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code DKX8SL5X
- Nanoleaf’s sitewide Black Friday sale takes rare 10% off latest HomeKit lighting kits, more
- OtterBox Defender Pro Galaxy Note20 Case: $36 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Grill comfortably this winter with Weber’s Connect Smart Hub: $95 (Reg. $130)
- Tribit MaxSound Plus Speaker: $50 (Reg. $58) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Twelve South Black Friday sale now live with up to 33% offMac accessories, more
- Aukey Omnia 65W USB-C PD Charger: $25 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code O3GKQA5K
- OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 11 Pro Case: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Save 50% on Urbanears’ stylish Bluetooth speakers and headphones from $50
- Aukey Omnia 100W USB-C Charger: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 2LP4P4WH
- Tribit Flybuds 3 Earbuds: $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Quality speakers shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why we’ve created this speaker! This portable yet powerful bluetooth speaker delivers gorgeous, clear, room-filling sound that’s a delight for the senses. You won’t want to listen to music any other way.
The Tribit StormBox offers the spine-tingling sound of high-quality speakers with the convenience and portability of portable speakers. Our unique design pumps out fully-immersive, 360 degree sound that’s will take your music to the next level. Get lost in the thundering bass, detailed mids, and crystal-clear highs.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!