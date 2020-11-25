Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $47 (22% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTribit
From $9

Tribit Direct via Amazon offers its StormBox Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $46.83 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Tribit’s Bluetooth speaker features an audio array comprised of larger drivers and “powerful” amplifiers which is complemented by 360-degree sound output. It comes wrapped in an IPX7 waterproof casing and you’ll be able to enjoy 20 hours of audio playback on a single charge as well. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Quality speakers shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why we’ve created this speaker! This portable yet powerful bluetooth speaker delivers gorgeous, clear, room-filling sound that’s a delight for the senses. You won’t want to listen to music any other way.

The Tribit StormBox offers the spine-tingling sound of high-quality speakers with the convenience and portability of portable speakers. Our unique design pumps out fully-immersive, 360 degree sound that’s will take your music to the next level. Get lost in the thundering bass, detailed mids, and crystal-clear highs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Tribit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Black Friday sale takes up to 30% off lates...
Walker Edison TV stand discounts are up to 36% off at A...
PDP Pokemon Charizard Switch Starter Kit matching Amazo...
Motorola’s Black Friday sale takes up to $400 of ...
Metal Samsung BAR Flash Drives start at $8, delivering ...
DEWALT’s miter saw, lighted tool bag, rotary hamm...
Save up to 27% on Lutron Caseta HomeKit dimmer switches...
Grill comfortably this winter with Weber’s Connec...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (32% off), more

From $6 Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8, more

From $8 Learn More
Save up to 60%

JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8

From $30 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack $14, more

From $4 Learn More
Up to $135 off

TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone drops to new low of $315 (Save $135), more from $175

From $175 Learn More
30% off

Vineyard Vines Black Friday Event slashes 30% off sitewide with deals from $11

From $11 Learn More
25% off

simplehuman Black Friday sale up to 25% off hands-free soap pumps, trash cans, and more

From $40 Learn More