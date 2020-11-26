Amazon Thanksgiving board game sale from $13: Catan + expansions, Ticket to Ride, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off games from Catan, Days of Wonder, and more. You can score the original Catan Board Game for $24.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $23.48 shipped. Regularly $44, these are some of the best prices we have tracked and a perfect chance to add this classic to your collection. The “multi award winning civilization building board game” has 3- to 4-players harvesting and trading resources in order to conquer the modular hex map. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers. More board game deals below. 

Also on sale as part of today’s Black Friday/Thanksgiving board game sale is the Catan 5-6 Player Extension at $19.99 Prime shipped. This add-on will allow for larger Catan gatherings, expanding the featured deal with the ability to support up to five or six players. Rated 4+ stars from thousands and this is the lowest price we can find. 

You can browse through the rest of the Thanksgiving Amazon board game sale right here for additional deals on Ticket to Ride and more from under $14

Then head over to our previous roundup for deals on Exploding Kittens from $10, and much more.  

More on Catan:

  • The incredibly popular, multi award winning civilization building board game of harvesting and trading resources
  • Players control their own civilization and look to spread across a modular hex board in a competition for victory points
  • Beware the robber’s nefarious plans as he steals resources and plunders the wealthy
  • 3 to 4 players, 60 minutes, ages over 10. To play with 5–6 players, the 5–6 player extension is required.

