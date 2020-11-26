Crocs Black Friday Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $20

Crocs Bright Friday Sale takes 30% off sitewide including shoes, boots, flats, slippers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $45 or more. Our top pick for men includes the Yukon Vista Clog that’s marked down to $42 and originally was priced at $60. This style is lightweight, flexible, and waterproof. They’re also cushioned to promote comfort and you can choose from two color options. These clogs would also make a great holiday gift idea. With over 450 reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Crocs and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find deals from Under Armour, Foot Locker, Levi’s, and more.

