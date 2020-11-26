Crocs Black Friday Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $20

Crocs Bright Friday Sale takes 30% off sitewide including shoes, boots, flats, slippers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $45 or more. Our top pick for men includes the Yukon Vista Clog that’s marked down to $42 and originally was priced at $60. This style is lightweight, flexible, and waterproof. They’re also cushioned to promote comfort and you can choose from two color options. These clogs would also make a great holiday gift idea. With over 450 reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Crocs and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find deals from Under Armour, Foot Locker, Levi’s, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

