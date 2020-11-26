Dell’s Black Friday sale takes up to $450 off UltraWides, gaming PC, more

Dell is rolling out its Black Friday sale today with a collection of doorbusters and discounts on monitors, laptops, desktop PCs, and much more starting at $10. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is the new Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,449.99. Usually selling for $1,900, this gaming monitor just hit the scene at the beginning of November, with today’s offer saving you $450 and marking a new all-time low. With its 38-inch curved panel, you’ll enjoy a more immersive gaming experience thanks to a 3840 x 1600 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support. There’s also a bevy of connectivity options ranging from two HDMI and DisplayPort to a USB 3.0 hub and more. Reviews are still coming in, but other Alienware monitors are highly-rated. Head below for more.
Other notable Dell Black Friday deals:
- G5 15 Gaming Laptop: $650 (Reg. $910)
- 27-inch 4K Monitor: $300 (Reg. $450)
- Alienware 25-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor: $250 (Reg. $400)
- Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair: $360 (Reg. $400)
Even outside of the Dell Black Friday sale, there are plenty of ways to give your battlestation an upgrade without having to pay full price. HTC’s VIVE Cosmos/Elite VR headsets are now $100 off at Amazon all-time lows starting from $599. But if it’s peripherals you’re after, be sure to check out all of the Razer gaming accessories that are on sale from $35.
Alienware 38-inch Curved Monitor features:
Aside from giving you strikingly realistic images, VESA DisplayHDR
600 with localized dimming, improves the contrast ratio with greater color depth, remarkable clarity and a reduced halo effect. IPS Nano Color technology is the cinema standard that offers wider color coverage than sRGB, enabling colors to be richer and more lifelike. Plus, it supports 95% DCI-P3 across a wide-viewing angle.
