Denon AirPlay and Alexa-enabled speakers start at $199 for Black Friday (20% off)

Amazon is offering up a host of Denon smart speaker discounts for Black Friday with at least 20% off across the board. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Denon Home 150 with AirPlay 2 and Alexa for $199. Also at B&H. That’s down 20% or $50 from the usual going rate, a match of our previous mention, and a match of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smart speaker checks all of the boxes with compatibility for AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Bluetooth, making it easy to control your lights, stream music from various platforms, and more. The fabric-wrapped design also adds a nice touch to the mix, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more Denon Black Friday deals.

Denon’s lineup also features two upgraded models with the same streaming features, including the Home 250 at $399 for Black Friday. That’s a $100 savings here on this smart speaker that features additional dynamic tweeters and bass drivers in comparison to the lead deal above. Meanwhile, the higher-end 350 model is $599 at this time, which is also a $100 discount from the regular going rate. This model offers up large tweeters and woofers for “room-filling sound.”

For more smart speaker deals, dive into the Sonos Black Friday event where you’ll find offers from $299 on the AirPlay-enabled Move, Beam, and other models. We’re also tracking discounts this week on Google’s expansive line of smart speakers along with deals on the latest Echo devices from Amazon.

Denon Home 150 features:

The new Denon Home 150 plays all your music wirelessly with the great sound you expect from Denon. Enjoy your music in any room of your house, and group other products with HEOS Built-in such as AV receivers, Hi-Fi systems, sound bars and speakers to fill your whole home with music. With a dynamic tweeter and powerful mid-bass driver, enjoy accurate, room-filling sound, without sacrificing the space needed for a full Hi-Fi system. Play music from your favorite online streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Pandora, TIDAL and more, or play music stored on your phone or network via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!