iRig iOS/Mac Micro Guitar Amp now $100 for Black Friday (Reg. $150) + more

IK Multimedia is now offering up to 40% off a selection of its already affordable music production gear for Black Friday. That includes the IK Multimedia iRig 15W Portable Guitar Micro Amp down at $99.99 shipped via its Amazon storefront. Regularly $150, this is a straight $50 savings and matching the lowest we have tracked. As we said in our hands-on review, this battery-powered portable guitar amp doubles as an audio interface for your iOS or Mac/PC-based recording setup. There’s also a huge bundle of amp software and more thrown in. Learn more right here. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More IK Multimedia Black Friday deals below. 

IK Multimedia Black Friday deals:

You’ll also want to browse through Amazon’s early Black Friday music production and podcasting/streaming deals right here including mics, accessories, and more. Then dive into our Black Friday hub for all of the best offers now live and our Apple guide for a major discount on your new recording rig. 

More on the iRig 15W Portable Guitar Micro Amp:

  • Compact battery-powered guitar amp with integrated audio interface
  • Connects to iPhone, iPad and Mac/PC for recording or practice
  • 15W RMS w/ 3 analog channels: clean, drive and Lead
  • Unlocks 10 Amps and 26 stomps in amplitude cs for iOS
  • Works with all your favorite practice and recording apps

