Logitech Slim Folio Pro Keyboards for latest iPad Pro devices hit new Amazon lows, now $100

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Logitech Slim Folio Pro for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd/4th Generation) and 11-inch (1st/2nd Generation) for $99.99 shipped. That’s up to $30 off the typical rate and ushers in new Amazon lows on both. If you own an iPad, typing can often be a task that quickly leads you back to a laptop. Thankfully that won’t have to be the case with Logitech Slim Folio Pro. Not only does it deliver a “laptop-like premium keyboard,” you’ll also stand to benefit from a full row of iOS shortcut keys and media controls along the top. Keys are backlit and battery life lasts up to 3-months on a single charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you don’t need a keyboard to be attached to your iPad, it’s hard to overlook OMOTON’s Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard at $14. This highly-affordable alternative wirelessly pairs with all iPads and a majority of other Bluetooth-enabled devices. More than 12,000 Amazon customers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Apple’s Smart Folio Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale. Best Buy has taken $49 off, allowing Thanksgiving day shoppers to score it for $50. Even better, it’s available in both Charcoal Gray and White, allowing you to pick your preferred style.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro features:

Turn your iPad Pro into a laptop with Slim Folio Pro. Forget about cramped on-screen typing — now you can type quickly and accurately in comfort with a familiar laptop-like premium keyboard. With a full row of iOS shortcut keys and media controls you can optimize your productivity without leaving the keyboard.

