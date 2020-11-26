Save up to 33% on highly-rated Tile Bluetooth item finders from $18

Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of Tile Sticker item finders for $39.99 shipped. Typically selling for $60, here you’re saving 33% with today’s offer coming within $3 of the all-time low and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. Tile’s Sticker trackers stand out from the brand’s usual item finders with a 3M adhesive backing which pairs with a waterproof design, 3-year battery life, and a 150-foot range. For those always losing TV remotes and the like, this form-factor is a convenient way to locate missing items. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $18.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the latest Tile Mate Item Finder for $17.99. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer is 28% off the going rate, the second-best to date, and the lowest we’ve seen since February. With a replaceable battery, this version of Tile’s popular trackers clips right onto your keys, backpack, and more while delivering all the features you’d expect. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 16,700 customers.

Lastly, Amazon is also offering the Tile Slim Tracker for $23.99. Down from $30, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention. Delivering much of the same functionality as the aforementioned item finders, this Tile sports a more sleek credit card-like design to easily fit in your wallet. Over 10,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Tile Sticker features:

The New Tile Sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 ft range; It provides effortless, long term convenience. Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 ft Bluetooth range. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

