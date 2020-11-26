Amazon’s furniture deals include coffee tables, desks, and more from $52 (Up to 40% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several notable furniture deals discounted as low as $52. Our top pick happens to be the Walker Edison Modern Coffee Table for $101.38 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is the best price available. This sleek coffee table offers up plenty of space for magazines, drinks, and more. A shelf along the bottom provides some added storage perfect for stowing a few books. This unit supports up to 75-pounds of weight and measures 40- by 20- by 18-inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture deals priced from $52.

More furniture deals:

While you’re at it, be sure to scope out our roundup of Walker Edison TV stand discounts. There you’ll find options that are up to 36% off. Even better, pricing starts at $100. Our favorite is its Modern White Oak TV Stand at $60 off. It boasts a modern look that’s bound to class up nearly any space.

Walker Edison Modern Coffee Table features:

  • Supports up to 75 lbs.
  • Easy to assemble
  • Product dimensions – 40” L x 20″ D x 18” H
  • Shelf dimensions – 40” D x 20” D x 11-3/8” H
  • Underneath space – 40″ L x 20″ D x 4-1/8” H

