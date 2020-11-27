Affordable Lectric XP e-bike gets even better with Black Friday deal

$1,199 $899

The Lectric XP has been one of the best-selling e-bikes over the last 12 months, rocketing its Phoenix-based manufacturer Lectric Bikes to stardom.

Now the popular e-bike is getting even better with a new Black Friday deal from the company.

The Lectric XP is a folding fat tire e-bike that comes in both a standard and step-through frame style.

It has long been a great deal at its standard price of $899.

While many e-bikes cost twice as much (or more!), the Lectric XP still offers huge performance at that price.

It reaches speeds of 28 mph and covers between 20-40 miles on a charge. It offers both a throttle and pedal assist, meaning you can either ride it like a traditional bicycle (with electric assist when you pedal) or just sit back and crank the throttle like a mini-motorcycle.

And it even offers useful accessories as part of the standard equipment, including LED lights, full metal fenders and a rear rack.

But now the company is offering a Black Friday Bundle that adds nearly $300 in accessories for free.

To make up for the lack of suspension, a suspension seatpost is included. The standard seat is swapped for a larger, more comfortable seat. And a cargo-hauling pannier bag is added so that you can turn that rack into a seriously useful piece of equipment for carrying your stuff on the e-bike.

On top of all of that, Lectric Bikes offers free shipping on the Lectric XP. So for just $899, this is a killer deal for a fast and powerful electric bike.

I’ve personally reviewed both the standard version of the bike as well as the updated step-through frame (designed to be helpful for riders who prefer the accessibility of a frame that doesn’t require swinging your leg over).

Both versions are a ton of fun. I’d recommend either to riders who want an e-bike that can handle both a typical street commute and an afternoon of riding the trails.

