Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off preschool toys from Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about all of it carrying solid 4+ star ratings. With deals starting from just over $4, this is a great chance to knock some preschooler gifts off your Christmas shopping list. From puzzles and wood block building kits to full on playsets, ride-on vehicles, and giant bouncey castles, there’s 10-pages of deals on tap in the Amazon Black Friday preschool toy sale right now. Our top picks are down below.
Amazon Black Friday preschool toy sale:
- Melissa & Doug Suspend Game $9 (Reg. $15+)
- Melissa & Doug Safari Chunky Puzzle $7 (Reg. $10)
- Melissa & Doug 200 Wood Block Set $21 (Reg. $33)
- Peppa Pig Lights N’ Sounds Home $56 (Reg. $80)
- Peppa Pig Pop n’ Playhouse $28 (Reg. $40)
- Little Tikes Giraffe Ride-On $21 (Reg. $35+)
- Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer $168 (Reg. $270)
- And much more from $4…
Be sure to dive into the LEGO Black Friday sale for all of this year’s deepest deals on building kits. Then, check out today’s Osmo learning and technology toy sale from $7 (up to 44% off) and these Kano and other STEAM toys from $8.
More on the Little Tikes Giraffe Ride-On:
- Friendly giraffe ride on and scoot toy with adjustable seat
- The over sized back wheel provides added stability and includes a wheel guard for safety
- This toddler riding toy can be used indoors or outdoors
- Builds coordination, balance and large motor skills
- Customizable “spot” decals included
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!