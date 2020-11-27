Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off preschool toys from Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about all of it carrying solid 4+ star ratings. With deals starting from just over $4, this is a great chance to knock some preschooler gifts off your Christmas shopping list. From puzzles and wood block building kits to full on playsets, ride-on vehicles, and giant bouncey castles, there’s 10-pages of deals on tap in the Amazon Black Friday preschool toy sale right now. Our top picks are down below. 

Amazon Black Friday preschool toy sale: 

Be sure to dive into the LEGO Black Friday sale for all of this year’s deepest deals on building kits. Then, check out today’s Osmo learning and technology toy sale from $7 (up to 44% off) and these Kano and other STEAM toys from $8

More on the Little Tikes Giraffe Ride-On:

  • Friendly giraffe ride on and scoot toy with adjustable seat
  • The over sized back wheel provides added stability and includes a wheel guard for safety
  • This toddler riding toy can be used indoors or outdoors
  • Builds coordination, balance and large motor skills
  • Customizable “spot” decals included

