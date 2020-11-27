Save up to 30% on LEGO, Kano, and other STEAM toys from $8, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of STEAM toys and building kits from UBTECH, Kano, K’NEX, and more starting at under $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle at $55.99. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, is only the second price cut we’ve seen since this set un-retired earlier this fall, and matches the 2020 low. This 962-piece creation from LEGO assembles a ship in a bottle that measures over 12-inches long and 3-inches tall. Aside from just making a notable gift ahead of the holidays, it’ll look great up on a shelf to display. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other STEAM highlights:

While you’ll find all of the other best LEGO deals for Black Friday right here, there’s plenty of other gifts for the little ones, or even yourself, in our guide here. We’re seeing some notable card games and the like on sale from $6, alongside much more.

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle features:

Build a ship in a bottle featuring a brick-built cork and wax seal, ship with a captain’s quarters, cannons, mast, crow’s nest, sails, flag, display stand with a nameplate and ‘compass’! This LEGO Ideas ship in a bottle model kit comes with an instruction booklet including information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO designers.

