Jackery Explorer 300 portable battery is a great with pairing solar at $300, more

Jackery’s Amazon storefront offers its Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $299.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $350 going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked. This 294Wh backup battery features everything you need to power up your mobile setup for a few hours (or more). That includes multiple AC outlets, one 60W USB-C PD port, and one 2.4A USB-A port. Great for powering up drone batteries in-between flights and other similar uses. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Those in need of more power will want to consider the upgraded Explorer 500 model at $349.99 with the on-page coupon. As a comparison, you’re looking at $150 worth of savings from the regular price. This model is upgraded to a 518Wh battery, making it all the more suitable for high-power accessories that pull more juice. You’ll find more USB ports on this version but fewer AC outlets. A great option if you’re looking for a battery to pair with your portable solar panel. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For a more affordable option, consider checking out Anker’s Powerhouse 200 that’s currently marked down to $200 from the usual $230 price tag. That’s just the second offer we’ve tracked all-time, making this Black Friday price drop all the more notable. Full details here.

Jacker Explorer 300 features:

Capacity: 293Wh (20.4Ah, 14.4V)

Battery Type: Lithium-ion Battery

Input: Solar panel with 62W input wattage max, Wall outlet with 84W input wattage max(4H:0-80%) ,Car outlet with 80W input wattage max,Generator with 84W input wattage max

AC Output: 110V, 300W (500W peak)

Car Port: DC 12V, 10A, 120 Watt

