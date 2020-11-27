Jackery Explorer 300 portable battery is a great with pairing solar at $300, more

-
AmazonGreen DealsBlack Friday 2020Jackery
$50 off From $300

Jackery’s Amazon storefront offers its Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $299.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $350 going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked. This 294Wh backup battery features everything you need to power up your mobile setup for a few hours (or more). That includes multiple AC outlets, one 60W USB-C PD port, and one 2.4A USB-A port. Great for powering up drone batteries in-between flights and other similar uses. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Those in need of more power will want to consider the upgraded Explorer 500 model at $349.99 with the on-page coupon. As a comparison, you’re looking at $150 worth of savings from the regular price. This model is upgraded to a 518Wh battery, making it all the more suitable for high-power accessories that pull more juice. You’ll find more USB ports on this version but fewer AC outlets. A great option if you’re looking for a battery to pair with your portable solar panel. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For a more affordable option, consider checking out Anker’s Powerhouse 200 that’s currently marked down to $200 from the usual $230 price tag. That’s just the second offer we’ve tracked all-time, making this Black Friday price drop all the more notable. Full details here.

Jacker Explorer 300 features:

  • Capacity: 293Wh (20.4Ah, 14.4V)
  • Battery Type: Lithium-ion Battery
  • Input: Solar panel with 62W input wattage max, Wall outlet with 84W input wattage max(4H:0-80%),Car outlet with 80W input wattage max,Generator with 84W input wattage max
  • AC Output: 110V, 300W (500W peak)
  • Car Port: DC 12V, 10A, 120 Watt

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Black Friday 2020 Jackery

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

TCL’s Alto 8+ hybrid Sound Bar and Fire TV streamer d...
Seneo’s 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station hits $16 for B...
Amazon Black Friday Vitamix blender deals from $100 wit...
Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers now up to 50% ...
Save up to 30% on LEGO, Kano, and other STEAM toys from...
TACKLIFE portable jump starters, tire inflators, more u...
AeroGarden helps you grow herbs and veggies all year ro...
Finally put LEDs in your house: Sylvania 24-pack 800-lu...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 25%

Anker’s Powerhouse portable battery/generator lineup on sale from $120

From $120 Learn More
Review

Anker Powerhouse II 400 Review: More capacity to power adventures [Video]

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch 9A Electric Lawn Mower $117, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer $195, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Anker Powerhouse 200 Solar Generator $196, more

Learn More

Anker PowerHouse 100 available now with USB-C/A and AC outlets on-board

Learn More

Green Deals: 2-pack Solar Outdoor Landscape Lights $15, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Latest Anker portable Powerhouse solar generator $340, more

Learn More