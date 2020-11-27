littleBits coding kits now up to 48% off: Avengers $67, Music $30, more from $16

Woot currently offers the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Coding Kit for $66.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Usually fetching $130 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Leveraging the Earth’s mightiest heroes, this STEAM coding kit teaches you the basics of programming and pairs with your iPhone. It takes advantage of a drag and drop coding interface to teach programming fundamentals and know-how thanks to various guided challenges. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 415 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more. Head below for more details on the Avengers coding kit and for additional littleBits deals from $16.

Other littleBits deals today:

For more ways to get your little ones, or even yourself, invested in the world of coding, swing by this morning’s STEAM Gold Box sale with deals from $8. But if it’s other toys and ways to keep the kids occupied, check out all of the ongoing LEGO Black Friday deals and everything in Disney’s sale right here.

littleBits Avengers Coding Kit features:

With their favorite Marvel Avengers, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Shuri, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, kids enter super hero training in the app, and control their gear with their smart device*, give gear new abilities with easy block coding, and use their creativity and STEAM skills to customize their own hero identity and gear to match.

